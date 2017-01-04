Barea (lower leg) took part in five-on-five work during Wednesday's practice, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.

Coach Rick Carlisle indicated on Monday that he didn't expect Barea to make his return this week, so he's still at least a few games off from being available on game days. That said, his participation in five-on-five drills during practice Wednesday indicates he's been cleared for contact, which should mean Barea isn't far off. The Mavericks are likely targeting a return for Barea early next week, with his first opportunity coming on Monday against the Timberwolves.