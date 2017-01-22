Barea (calf) will likely remain sidelined until after the All-Star break, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.

Coach Rick Carlisle recently indicated that he expected Barea to miss extended action, which has now been confirmed with Barea's updated timetable. He's now fully expected to remain out until after the All-Star break, which means Barea won't have a chance to return until late February at the earliest. With that said, Devin Harris and Seth Curry should continue to work as the main reserves to Deron Williams at point guard.