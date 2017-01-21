Barea will not return to Friday's game versus the Jazz due to a left calf strain, Earl K. Sneed of Fox Sports reports.

Barea recorded ten points (5-10 FG, 0-2 3PT), five rebounds, and six assists across 23 minutes prior to sustaining the injury. The severity of the issue is not known at this time, but he did deal with a similar injury earlier this season. His next chance to return to action will be Sunday against the Lakers.