Motley signed a two-way contract with the Mavericks on Saturday, Krista Pirtle of the Waco Tribune reports.
Motley is an area guy from Houston that played his college ball at Baylor. He averaged 17.3 points and led the Big 12 in rebounding at 9.9 boards per game in 2016-17. He can step into the NBA today and contribute as a rebounder and is a willing defender. The main question is whether or note Motley can shoot consistently enough.
