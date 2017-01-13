Anderson was held scoreless (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and grabbed one rebound in two minutes in a 113-108 win over the Suns on Thursday.

Anderson has largely been phased out of coach Rick Carlisle's rotation over the past five games, logging no more than six minutes in any of those contests. The swingman hasn't made the jump the Mavericks were hoping for in his second season, as he's averaging just 7.0 points and 3.4 rebounds in 16.1 minutes per game on the campaign while shooting just 39.3 percent from the field.