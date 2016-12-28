Anderson posted 13 points (4-8 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal across 21 minutes during a 123-107 loss to the Rockets on Tuesday.

Anderson got the most minutes he's received in two weeks as the Mavs got blown out by the Rockets and took advantage of it by having one of his best games of the season. It was the first game this year that he has swatted multiple shots. Anderson's minutes have decreased from 21.4 per game in November to 13.7 per game so far in December. If he starts to get a bump in playing time his value will increase.