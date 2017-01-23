Mavericks' Justin Anderson: Scores team-high 19 in Sunday's rout
Anderson scored 19 points (5-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT) while adding five rebounds, two assists and a steal in 16 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 122-73 win over the Lakers.
The Mavs had the game well in hand after a 38-11 second quarter, and as a result coach Rick Carlisle emptied his bench in the second half, allowing Anderson to rack up some garbage time production. The 23-year-old had only seen 23 total minutes in the entire month of January prior to Sunday's rout, so don't expect a repeat performance from him any time soon.
More News
-
Mavericks' Justin Anderson: Logs two minutes Thursday•
-
Mavericks' Justin Anderson: Scores 13, grabs eight boards•
-
Mavericks' Justin Anderson: Provides 11 points, six rebounds Monday•
-
Mavericks' Justin Anderson: Notches 13 points off bench Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Justin Anderson: Hits double figures for third game in a row•
-
Mavericks' Justin Anderson: Back to bench role•