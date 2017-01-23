Anderson scored 19 points (5-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT) while adding five rebounds, two assists and a steal in 16 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 122-73 win over the Lakers.

The Mavs had the game well in hand after a 38-11 second quarter, and as a result coach Rick Carlisle emptied his bench in the second half, allowing Anderson to rack up some garbage time production. The 23-year-old had only seen 23 total minutes in the entire month of January prior to Sunday's rout, so don't expect a repeat performance from him any time soon.