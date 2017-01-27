Mavericks' Justin Anderson: Sees extended minutes after injuries
Anderson scored 17 points (5-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and added five rebounds and one assist in 24 minutes during Thursday's 109-98 loss to the Thunder.
Pierre Jackson started in place of Deron Williams (toe), but Jackson played only 13 minutes before leaving with a hamstring injury. The 24 minutes was Anderson's most since December 12, though his effective play makes a good argument for an increase in usage. Anderson was already seeing more minutes before Williams went down. Over his last three games, Anderson is averaging 20.0 minutes, 15.7 points, and 4.3 rebounds. That's good enough for consideration in some deep leagues, especially if Williams and Jackson both miss more time.
