Kleber will join the Mavericks on a partially guarenteed minimum deal, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

The 25-year-old is from Dirk Nowitzki's hometown, Wurzburg. He's an excellent three point shooter and solid rebounder, drilling 44.0 percent of his threes and grabbing 6.7 rebounds across 23.1 minutes per game during 17 appearances with Bayern Munich in the Eurocup. It seems doubtful that he'll see significant time right out of the gate, so he can almost certainly be avoided in all fantasy formats.