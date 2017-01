Brussino was assigned Friday to the Texas Legends of the NBA D-League, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.

Brussino has seen double digit minutes in two of the last three games for the Mavericks due to circumstances like injuries and garbage time, but he will now return to the D-League to receive additional in-game minutes for the Legends on Friday night. There is no word, however, on how long Brussino is expected to remain with the Legends.