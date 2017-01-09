Brussino was assigned to the D-League's Texas Legends on Sunday, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.

Brussino and A.J. Hammons were both dispatched to the D-League, and since the Mavericks are traveling to Minnesota for their next game Monday against the Timberwolves, it's not expected that either rookie will join the team in time for that contest. While Brussino saw regular run in the rotation when the Mavericks were dealing with multiple injuries on the wing earlier this season, most of his opportunities have been limited to garbage time recently. He's appeared in seven of the Mavs' last 12 games, averaging 5.4 minutes per game in those contests.