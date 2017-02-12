Brussino went for 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block over 12 minutes in Saturday's 112-80 win over the Magic.

The 23-year-old Argentinian saw rare opportunity in the blowout win and made the most of it, scoring nearly a point per minute on the floor. Brussino is often limited to single-digit minute totals when he does manage to play, so Saturday's production, while encouraging, is far from the norm.

