Brussino tallied 15 points (4-8 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and two steals across 37 minutes in Wednesday's 100-93 victory over the Grizzlies.

In just his second start on the season, Brussino saw a team-high in minutes and tied for a team-high in points. All of his attempts from the floor came behind the arc, even though he hasn't been efficient from that range, shooting just 29 percent from three over the last six games. Regardless, when Brussino has gotten time, he has showed confidence to shoot and an ability to grab boards, which could earn him more minutes in future years if he continues to work on his shooting efficiency.