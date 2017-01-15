Brussino was recalled Sunday from the D-League's Texas Legends, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.

Brussino was placed on assignment to the D-League late last week for the first time this season and he ended up taking part in three games for the Legends. He finished with averages of 16.0 points, 7.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists during that span, but will now be recalled to the Mavericks in time for Sunday's matchup with the Timberwolves. That said, Brussino is averaging just 6.9 minutes per game with the big club and until he's able to claim a bigger role, he can continue to be avoided for fantasy purposes.