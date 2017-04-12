Mavericks' Nicolas Brussino: Starting at shooting guard Wednesday
Brussino will start at shooting guard in Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies.
With the Mavericks playing without J.J. Barea (rest), Seth Curry (shoulder) and Wesley Matthews (rest) in Wednesday's regular season finale, there are plenty of backcourt minutes up for grabs. As a result, Brussino will make his second start of the season. In his first start he played 33 minutes and posted a line of 13 points, seven rebounds and five assists. He'll likely get a similar dosage of minutes Wednesday and have the opportunity to fill the stat sheet once again.
