Mavericks' Pierre Jackson: Doubtful to return Thursday vs. Thunder
Jackson has a left hamstring strain and is doubtful to return during Thursday's matchup against the Thunder, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.
Before exiting the game, Jackson saw 13 minutes and provided nine points (4-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt), four assists, and two rebounds. It remains to be seen how serious the injury is moving forward, but it's unlikely he will return to Thursday's game.
