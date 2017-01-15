Jackson signed a 10-day contract with the Mavericks on Sunday, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.

Jackson opened the season with the Mavericks, but ended up playing in just four games, where he averaged 3.0 points and 1.8 assists over 7.0 minutes. He was waived by the Mavericks just over a week ago, but will now rejoin the team on a 10-day contract. Look for Jackson to operate as a depth option in the backcourt at point guard, although he'll likely struggle to see the floor in competitive matchups, with guys like Deron Williams, J.J. Barea, Devin Harris and Seth Curry all above him on the depth chart.