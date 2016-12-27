Jackson agreed to a two-year, partially-guaranteed contract with the Mavericks on Tuesday, Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports reports.

Jackson's signing isn't official yet, but in order to make room for the point guard, the Mavericks will have to waive a player, as the roster already sits at 15 men. Fellow point guard Jonathan Gibson, who has played in only five of the last eight games while seeing no more six minutes in any contest, seems most at risk of losing his roster spot to Jackson. A former second-round pick by the 76ers in 2013, Jackson has bounced around the D-League and foreign clubs since turning pro, but it now looks like he'll have an opportunity to make his NBA debut. The 25-year-old has been lighting it up this season for the Mavs' D-League affiliate, the Texas Legends, averaging 29.1 points (on 54% shooting), 6.0 assists, 4.5 rebounds, 3.3 three-pointers and 1.9 steals in 35.7 minutes per game over his 10 appearances with the club.