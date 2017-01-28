Mavericks' Pierre Jackson: Released by Mavs
Jackson was released by the Mavericks on Saturday, Earl Sneed of Mavs.com reports.
The former Baylor standout initially joined the Mavs back in December, only to be waived shortly after. He then re-signed with Dallas on a pair of 10-day contracts, but the team has apparently decided not to keep him around for the duration of the 2016-17 season. Jackson, a prolific scorer in college, could garner some looks from other NBA teams, but he may have to try his luck in the D-League or return to playing overseas. Jackson appeared in eight games for the Mavs, averaging 4.4 points and 2.4 assists in 10.5 minutes. To fill Jackson's spot on the roster, Dallas signed Yogi Ferrell to a 10-day contract Friday.
