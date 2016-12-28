Jackson registered seven points (2-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two assists and one rebound across 11 minutes during a 123-107 loss to Houston on Tuesday.

Jackson got immediate playing time with the Mavs after being signed Tuesday from the Mavs' D-League affiliate, the Texas Legends. Devin Harris hasn't played very well as the backup point guard, so Jackson may have a shot at some decent minutes as the backup to Deron Williams while J.J. Barea (Achilles) is out.