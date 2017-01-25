Jackson signed a second 10-day contract with the Mavericks on Wednesday, Earl Sneed of Mavs.com reports.

The former Baylor star initially signed a partially guaranteed deal with the Mavs in late-December, but the team ultimately decided to waive him prior to the date that his contract would have become fully guaranteed. Shortly after, the team brought him back on a 10-day contract, and the point guard will now ink a second 10-day deal, which will keep him in Dallas through at least Feb. 3. At that point, Dallas will have to either waive Jackson or sign him to a contract for the remainder of the 2016-17 season.