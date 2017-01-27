Jackson will draw the start at point guard for Thursday's tilt against the Thunder, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.

In a lineup switch just prior to tipoff, coach Rick Carlisle will insert Jackson into the starting five at the point guard slot after it was previously reported that Devin Harris would start. Jackson is averaging 7.0 points and 4.0 assists across 21.0 minutes per game over the past two contests.