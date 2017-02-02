Mejri recorded 16 points (7-9 FG, 2-4 FT), 17 rebounds, one steal and one block across 21 minutes during a 113-95 win over the 76ers on Wednesday.

Mejri exploded for his best game of the season with Andrew Bogut (hamstring) out, going for a season high in points and career high in rebounds. The performance came out of nowhere, as Mejri had scored a combined total of three points over the three previous games, and had not scored in double figures once this season before this game. Bogut isn't expected to miss much time, so Mejri's opportunities for continued production should be minimal.