Mavericks' Salah Mejri: Misses shootaround Saturday
Mejri (illness) was unable to participate in Saturday's shootaround, but the team remains optimistic he will be available for their matchup against the Hawks, Earl K. Sneed of Fox Sports Southwest reports.
Mejri has seen his role decrease with the return of Andrew Bogut and Dirk Nowitzki to the point he logged a DNP-CD in the team's previous game. He does not figure to play much of a role in the team's rotation if he is ultimately deemed available Saturday.
