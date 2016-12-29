Mejri missed morning shootaround with an illness and is now listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Lakers, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.

Both Mejri and Dirk Nowitzki are dealing with their own respective illnesses, so the Mavericks could be a bit short-handed in the frontcourt once again Thursday. They'll both receive treatment throughout the day with the hope of being cleared, but if not, it would likely mean added minutes for Dwight Powell off the bench.