Mejri received eight minutes in Sunday's 105-101 win over the Spurs, accruing one foul and no other statistics.

The Mavericks ended up losing Andrew Bogut (hamstring) to injury during the contest, but it didn't exactly open up a bounty of minutes for Mejri or fellow frontcourt reserve Dwight Powell (10 minutes). Both players figure to remain in the rotation for as long as Bogut is sidelined, but Mejri won't profile as a reliable fantasy option. He's failed to top 20 minutes in any of his 11 appearances in January, averaging 2.0 points and 3.7 rebounds per game in that span.