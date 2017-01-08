Mejri (illness) grabbed one rebound over two minutes in a 97-82 loss to the Hawks on Saturday.

Mejri shook off an illness that kept him out of morning shootaround, but as per usual, coach Rick Carlisle wasn't willing to give him much run. The center has played no more than four minutes in any of the Mavs' last four games and is effectively out of the rotation.

