Mejri (illness) submitted four points (2-2 FG), six rebounds and one block across 12 minutes in a 101-89 win over the Lakers on Thursday.

Mejri was questionable to play heading into the evening after missing the Mavs' morning shootaround with the illness, but he showed enough improvement throughout the day to give it a go. The second-year center, who was at the heart of the bad blood between the Mavs and Rockets in the two teams' matchup Tuesday, doesn't look as though he'll face any discipline from the league, and now that he's seemingly healthy too, he should hold down a minor role off the Dallas bench for the balance of the season. However, with Andrew Bogut getting Friday's game against the Warriors off for rest, Mejri could be asked to make a spot start at center, though he likely wouldn't benefit from much of an uptick in playing time.