Curry scored 24 points (10-20 FG, 4-9 3Pt) to go along with 10 rebounds, five assists and one steal in 37 minutes of action during Sunday's 105-101 victory over the Spurs.

Curry excelled in this tight contest and converted a clutch drive to the basket that gave his club a four-point lead with under a minute left on the clock, achieving a new career high in scoring in the process. He rounded out his performance by ripping down double-digit rebounds for the first time en route to the second double-double during his first four NBA seasons. Curry has averaged 16.7 points and 2.7 treys and 1.3 steals per game over the last seven, and his strong play since entering the starting lineup has helped the Mavericks to their most successful stretch of the season.