Mavericks' Seth Curry: Drops 20 on Knicks in win
Curry posted 20 points (8-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while finished with five rebounds, three steals and a blocked shot across 34 minutes in Wednesday's 103-95 against the Knicks.
Curry has double-digit point totals in a season-high five straight outings while averaging 16.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.2 steals. Head coach Rick Carlisle kept Curry in the starting five with his Wesley Matthews sidelined and it paid dividends. It's unclear how long Curry will remain in the starting lineup, but he remains a decent fantasy option until further notice.
