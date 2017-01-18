Curry posted 18 points (7-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and two steals across 30 minutes during a 99-98 win over the Bulls on Tuesday.

Curry got another start as Andrew Bogut's (hamstring) absence has shuffled around the Mavericks' starting lineup and he went for his highest point total since Nov. 21 when he went for 23 against the Spurs. He is shooting the ball well from behind the three-point line over the last five games, with averages of 1.8 three-pointers per game on 52.9 percent shooting in that stretch. Curry has also averaged 1.8 steals per game in the last five games, which gives him some solid defensive value.