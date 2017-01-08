Curry contributed zero points (0-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one assist across 13 minutes during a 97-82 loss to Atlanta on Saturday.

Curry came into this one fairly hot as he had scored in double figures in five of the previous six games, but J.J. Barea's (leg) return cut into his minutes. Now that the Dallas backcourt is healthy, Curry will have to compete with Barea, Devin Harris and Justin Anderson for minutes off the bench. His value is trending downward.