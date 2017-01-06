Curry tallied 16 points (6-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and a rebound over 26 minutes in Thursday's 102-95 loss to the Suns.

Curry continues to develop into one of the more dependable sources of bench scoring in the league, now having tallied double-digit scoring in five of his last six games, and nine of the last 11 overall. The 26-year-old has been on fire from the field during the former stretch in particular, shooting 54.0 percent (27-for-50) over that span. Just as important is the seemingly guaranteed playing time that Curry is enjoying, as he's seen no less than 22 minutes in the last 12 games.