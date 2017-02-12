Mavericks' Seth Curry: Posts 14 points in Saturday win
Curry posted 14 points (6-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt), four assists and three rebounds over 27 minutes in Saturday's 112-80 win over the Magic.
Curry remained in the starting five despite Deron Williams' return from his toe injury, posting 50 percent shooting for the fifth time over the last six games in the process. The fourth-year pro has now tallied double-digit scoring in 13 of the last 14 contests, along with multiple threes in 11 of those outings.
