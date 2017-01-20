Curry scored 15 points (6-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt) and grabbed four rebounds in 31 minutes during a 99-95 loss to Miami on Thursday.

Curry got the start again with Bogut (hamstring) still out, and coach Rick Carlisle opting for a smaller lineup. The extra spacing generated by playing Dirk Nowitzki at center, Wesley Matthews and Harrison Barnes in the frontcourt, and Deron Williams at point has allowed Curry to shine. He's scored in double digits in three of his last four games, and has leveraged his shooting with slicing drives to the rim. Since opposing bigs have to chase Nowitzki out of the paint, Curry has shown off some nifty finishes inside.