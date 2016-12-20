Curry put up 14 points (5-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and two assists over 26 minutes of action Monday in a 107-117 loss to the Nuggets.

Curry continues to carve out a role for himself as an off-the-bench scorer. His jitterbug style is reminiscent of fellow under-sized Mav J.J. Barea. Like Barea, Curry's game is filled with hesitation dribbles, quick-release floaters that scrape the backboard, and soft finishes around the rim. He's also a knockdown shooter off catch-and-shoot corner threes. Look for him to play more for a Dallas team starved for shooting.