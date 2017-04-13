Curry will undergo surgery on his left shoulder during the offseason, Earl Sneed of Mavs.com reports.

Curry missed the final five games of the Mavericks' season due to soreness in the shoulder, and he announced at the team's exit interviews Thursday that the injury will require surgery. Curry did not state when, exactly, he'll undergo the procedure, but he noted that it'll entail at least a month of aggressive rehab. While it's not the most encouraging development, Curry should have no trouble working back to 100 percent health before the start of next season.