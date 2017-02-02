Curry contributed 22 points (8-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six assists, four steals and three rebounds across 34 minutes during a 113-95 victory against the 76ers on Wednesday.

Curry kept up his strong play of late by scoring at least 20 points for the third time in the last five games. In that five game stretch, Curry is averaging 18.6 points on 45.1 percent shooting, 4.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 2.8 three-pointers and 1.8 steals per game. His value will take a hit when Deron Williams (toe) and J.J. Barea (calf) return to the court, but for now, he is playing great.