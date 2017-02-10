Curry supplied 16 points (6-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds and four assists over 43 minutes in Thursday's 112-105 overtime victory over the Jazz.

Curry equaled Harrison Barnes' team-high 43 minutes on the court, parlaying the extended run to post his 12th double-digit scoring effort in the last 13 games. The fourth-year pro has been mostly stellar from the field over that stretch, posting a 47.6 percent success rate, and shooting 50.0 percent or better in eight of those contests.