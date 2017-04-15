Curry could still potentially require surgery on his injured left shoulder this offseason, Dwain Price of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Curry was forced to miss eight of the final 11 games of the season due to a nagging shoulder injury. He indicated Friday that while surgery is not necessary at this point, it is still a "possibility". The current hope is that rehabbing will eventually cure his ailing shoulder, but the 26-year-old admitted he is just "taking it day-by-day." Curry started 42 games for the Mavericks during a breakout season, recording career highs of 12.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.1 steals, and 2.0 triples across 29.0 minutes per game.