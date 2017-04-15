Mavericks' Seth Curry: Surgery still possible
Curry could still potentially require surgery on his injured left shoulder this offseason, Dwain Price of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Curry was forced to miss eight of the final 11 games of the season due to a nagging shoulder injury. He indicated Friday that while surgery is not necessary at this point, it is still a "possibility". The current hope is that rehabbing will eventually cure his ailing shoulder, but the 26-year-old admitted he is just "taking it day-by-day." Curry started 42 games for the Mavericks during a breakout season, recording career highs of 12.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.1 steals, and 2.0 triples across 29.0 minutes per game.
More News
-
Mavericks' Seth Curry: Won't require offseason surgery•
-
Mavericks' Seth Curry: Set for offseason shoulder surgery•
-
Mavericks' Seth Curry: Ruled out for final three games•
-
Mavericks' Seth Curry: Officially out Sunday•
-
Mavericks' Seth Curry: Could be done for season•
-
Mavericks' Seth Curry: Listed as questionable for Friday•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Fantasy hoops season in review
With the season coming to a close, Chris Towers looks back on 2016-17, and gives a sneak peek...
-
Week 24 Top 150 rankings
With the final week of the season upon us, the Timberwolves could be the key to your championship...
-
Waiver Wire: Home-stretch hits
With the season winding down, teams are turning over the reins to the young guys, Chris Towers...
-
Week 23 Top 150 rankings
With a balanced schedule on the way for Fantasy championship week, Chris Towers looks at some...
-
Waiver Wire: Late bloomers
The Kings are still losing games, but at least the young guys are showing signs of promise,...
-
Week 22 Top 150 rankings
With Dwyane Wade and Eric Bledsoe on the shelf, Fantasy owners are left scrambling at the worst...