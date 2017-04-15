Curry could still potentially require surgery on his injured left shoulder this offseason, Dwain Price of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Curry was forced to miss eight of the final 11 games of the season due to a nagging shoulder injury. He indicated Friday that while surgery is not necessary at this point, it is still a "possibility". The current hope is that rehabbing will eventually cure his ailing shoulder, but the 26-year-old admitted he is just "taking it day-by-day." Curry started 42 games for the Mavericks during a breakout season, recording career highs of 12.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.1 steals, and 2.0 triples across 29.0 minutes per game.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories