Curry went for 12 points (4-5 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, an assist, three steals and a block over 24 minutes in Thursday's 113-108 win over the Suns.

Andrew Bogut's absence shuffled the Mavs' starting five around and opened up a starting opportunity for Curry, who posted double-digit scoring for the fourth time in the last six games. The fourth-year guard has been outstanding from the field recently, shooting 59.5 percent (25-for-42) in six of his last seven contests. Curry has taken a major step up in his production this season despite typically coming off the bench, averaging career highs in points (10.1), assists (2.7) and rebounds (2.1) across 26.2 minutes per contest.