Mavericks' Seth Curry: Will start at shooting guard Thursday
Curry will start at shooting guard in Thursday's game against the Suns, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.
Curry is thrust into the starting lineup in place of the injured Andrew Bogut, making the Dallas starting unit potentially a lot more explosive offensively. Curry has struggled a bit in his last two outings, but the start could give him some added confidence, and at the very least added minutes, to produce at a higher level Thursday.
