Curry won't require offseason surgery on his left shoulder, but will likely need a month of rehab to recover from the injury, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.

The Mavericks shut Curry down for the final seven games of the season after the pain in his left shoulder became too much to bear, resulting in a disappointing finish to what had been a promising first year with the team. Fortunately for the 26-year-old, it sounds like he'll be able to address the injury through simple rest and rehab, putting him on track to return to training camp at full health. While the Mavericks figure to address their backcourt to some extent via the draft or free agency, Curry has a decent shot to open next season as the club's starting point guard after averaging 12.8 points (on 48.1% shooting), 2.7 assists, 2.6 rebounds, 2.0 three-pointers and 1.1 steals in 29.0 minutes per game in 2016-17.