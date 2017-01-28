Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Expected to play Sunday
Matthews (hip) is expected to play in Sunday's game against the Spurs, Earl K. Sneed of the Mavericks' official site reports.
Matthews' right hip sprain has kept him sidelined for back-to-back contests, but he was able to practice Saturday as he figures to be back in the starting lineup Sunday. If any sort of setback occurs, Dorian Finney-Smith could see an increased role at small forward.
