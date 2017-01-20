Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Finishes with 18 points in loss
Matthews scored 18 points (7-14 FG, 4-9 3Pt) and added five rebounds, a block and an assist in 36 minutes during a 99-95 loss to the Heat on Thursday.
Matthews looks to have finally regained some of the strength and mobility he lost when he tore his Achilles tendon back in Portland. Although he started off January with a mini-slump, scoring less than 10 points in three straight games, Matthews has bounced back and put up 18-plus points in three out of his last four. For the first time in years, he passes the eye test; his jumper has lift again, and he isn't the slowest wing on the floor anymore.
