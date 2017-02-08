Matthews posted 23 points (9-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, two rebounds and one steal across 39 minutes during a 114-113 loss to the Trail Blazers on Tuesday.

Matthews continued his good run of scoring as he eclipsed the 20-point mark for the third time in the last five games, two of which have come against his former team. Prior to this 20-point run, he had not topped 20 points since Dec. 12 against the Nuggets. It's not often that Matthews, who is shooting just 40.1 percent from the field so far this season, shoots above 50 percent in a game. In fact, he has accomplished that feat just eight times so far this year, so his owners should enjoy the good shooting performances a little extra whenever they occur.