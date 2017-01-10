Matthews was limited to two points (1-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt), five assists and four rebounds across 37 minutes in a 101-92 loss to the Mavericks on Monday.

After a slow first month of the season in which he struggled to find consistency from the field, Matthews appeared to settle in nicely in December, when he averaged 17.4 points per game while shooting 42.3 percent from the field. However, he's slumping again to begin 2017, as Matthews is now averaging just 8.0 points (on 28.6% shooting), 3.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 three-pointers in 36.0 minutes per game in four January outings. Matthews' field-goal percentage can only go up from here, but even at his best, he's still a fairly low-efficiency player and will be a liability in that category throughout the season.