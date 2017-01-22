Matthews suffered a right hip strain during Sunday's game against the Lakers and he will not return, ESPN's Tim MacMahon reports.

Matthews first-half exit figures to result in additional minutes for Seth Curry and Devin Harris throughout the remainder of the contest. The severity of Matthews' hip injury isn't believed to be anything too serious at this point, but his status for Wednesday's game against the Knicks is in danger.

