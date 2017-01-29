Matthews (hip) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Spurs, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.

Matthews, who has missed the last two games with a strained right hip, was able to return to practice Saturday, so he's likely on the probable side of the questionable tag. The swingman is expected to go through the Mavs' morning shootaround, and if all goes well, he'd likely reenter the starting lineup at one of the wing spots.