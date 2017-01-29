Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Listed as questionable Sunday vs. Spurs
Matthews (hip) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Spurs, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.
Matthews, who has missed the last two games with a strained right hip, was able to return to practice Saturday, so he's likely on the probable side of the questionable tag. The swingman is expected to go through the Mavs' morning shootaround, and if all goes well, he'd likely reenter the starting lineup at one of the wing spots.
More News
-
Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Expected to play Sunday•
-
Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Will sit out next two games•
-
Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Will play Wednesday vs. Knicks•
-
Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Questionable for Wednesday vs. Knicks•
-
Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Probable for Wednesday vs. Knicks•
-
Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Injures hip Sunday•