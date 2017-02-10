Matthews went for 15 points (6-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and five assists over 42 minutes in Thursday's 112-105 overtime victory over the Jazz.

Matthews joined Harrison Barnes and Seth Curry as the three Mavs players to tally over 40 minutes, his second game hitting the 40-mark in the last four. The veteran two-guard had also logged 39 minutes against his former Blazers teammates on Tuesday, but he's only eclipsed the 20-point mark just twice over that span despite the extended opportunity. However, Matthews has actually shot well despite the modest production, posting a 55.5 percent success rate (15-for-27) over the last two games, and 47.5 percent overall in five February contests.

